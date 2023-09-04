According to Cointelegraph: As China's central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan, undergoes technological and business model upgrades, Changchun Mu, director of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China, has called on wallet providers to facilitate payment options for the digital currency in all retail scenarios. In a speech at the annual China International Service Trade Fair, Mu emphasized that e-commerce platforms like WeChat and Alipay must comply with regulations, suggesting they initially use QR codes for CBDC integration before executing more long-term upgrades to payment tools.

Regarding wholesale payments, Mu stated that existing interbank payment and settlement systems do not need complete overhauls; instead, integrating the CBDC payment option would be sufficient. However, he did not provide technical details about the integration during his speech. As China continues to develop its blockchain-backed digital infrastructure, officials recently unveiled the Hangzhou Data Exchange, which will use distributed ledger technology to streamline the exchange of corporate IT data.