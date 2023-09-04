According to Odaily: The Arbitrum Incentive Working Group has submitted the "Arbitrum's Short-term Incentive Plan" AIP proposal, aiming to allocate up to 75 million ARB rewards for active protocols within the community. The proposal consists of two parts - a financial proposal and an application process. The financial proposal includes allocating 75 million ARB to the multi-signature address for the program and another 370 million ARB for marketing and community/project initiatives.

There will be two rounds of voting, starting with a snapshot ballot on September 8. The first cycle runs from September 15 to October 6, incorporating on-chain voting, application, review, voting, and fund allocation. The second cycle, from October 6 to October 27, carries out application, review, voting, and fund allocation sequentially.

Projects applying for the grant must follow specific guidelines, including not converting ARB into other assets, presenting spending plans and goals, and committing to providing information on allocations and key metrics data. The Arbitrum working group has set up four categories for evaluating funding: Beacon Grants, Siren Grants, Lighthouse Grants, and Pinnacle Grants.

