Santiment data has revealed that, since August 22, the combined market value of the six major stablecoins – USDT, USDC, BUSD, DAI, TUSD, and USDP – has increased by $663.2 million. This marks the first increase in market value since the FTX crash in November 2022.
2023-09-03 14:03
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
