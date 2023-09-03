The Sandbox has announced that its Turkishverse virtual land auction will be extended until 12 noon UTC on September 4 (20:00 Beijing time), according to official news. This extension provides users who missed previous auctions with an opportunity to purchase virtual plots in the Turkishverse before the event closes.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Sandbox Extends Turkishverse Virtual Land Auction Until September 4th
2023-09-03 12:13
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top