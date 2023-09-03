According to Cointime: Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana's co-founder, has proposed redistributing FTX's nearly seven million SOL tokens, worth around $135 million, to the bankrupt exchange's former customers. FTX continues to hold these tokens in cold storage wallets almost a year after declaring bankruptcy. Yakovenko argues that distributing the tokens to millions of former users would benefit both the Solana network and the users, and be a more efficient solution than the ongoing legal process.

