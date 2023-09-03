According to Wu Blockchain: MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has proposed exploring a fork of the Solana codebase for NewChain, an independent blockchain tasked to re-implement the entire Maker protocol, in a post-discussion. In the discussion, Rune recognizes the importance of EVM for building user-focused products but sees Solana or Sei as better options for a specialized backend for MakerDAO's specific needs. The new stablecoin is expected to be released early next year, while NewChain could take several more years to materialize. Solana is currently the most promising codebase for Rune, with Cosmos being another possible choice.

Reacting to Rune's proposal, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin commented on Discord, suggesting that if MakerDAO is heading in unconventional directions, it makes sense for RAl (assumed to be Rai stablecoin) to move towards a middle ground. Buterin emphasized the importance of maintaining a norm where "ETH is the collateral."

