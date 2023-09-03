According to Cointime: Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced that the company is looking into integrating decentralized exchange (DEX) services into its on-demand liquidity (ODL) products. Although ODL currently does not support DEX, Schwartz believes incorporating DEX and automated market maker (AMM) services may be possible, which would enable the utilization of DEX liquidity and multiple exchange liquidity.

According to Schwartz, successfully integrating DEX services into ODL depends on the availability of stable, robust stablecoins pegged to major currencies, such as USD or Euro stablecoins. He noted that current stablecoins are not mature enough to meet these requirements, but he hopes to see high-quality stablecoins emerge in the future.

Ripple had considered integrating stablecoins into the XRP Ledger two and a half years ago, but the SEC lawsuit hindered progress. Nonetheless, Ripple is actively discussing with banks and large financial institutions to encourage the launch of high-quality stablecoins.



