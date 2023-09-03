Whale Alert monitoring has reported the transfer of more than 425 million XRP tokens (approximately $213,135,940) from Bitvavo to an unknown wallet with an address beginning with r4fxv. This follows a similar transfer on September 2, where a whale address starting with rp6J moved 424,875,620 XRP to an unknown address, totaling around $213 million.

Odaily notes that the whale address, starting with rK3P, had previously transferred a total of 427 million XRP tokens through multiple addresses since August 20. During the transfer process, 3.55 million XRP were moved to the exchange, amounting to about $1.76 million.

