According to Cointime: Data from Cryptoquant reveals a significant decrease in the Bitcoin (BTC) reserve held by centralized cryptocurrency exchanges over the past three years. On September 1, 2020, these exchanges held 2.828 million BTC, which has now dropped to 2.024 million BTC – a reduction of 804,000 BTC.

Before the FTX bankruptcy announcement in November 2022, centralized exchanges held 2.511 million BTC, with 487,000 BTC being withdrawn since then. Additionally, in the three months from May 23, 2023, approximately 184,000 BTC were withdrawn from centralized platforms.

As of August 28, BTC holdings on these platforms have nearly fallen below the 2 million mark, with Cryptoquant data indicating a balance of 2,007,427 BTC. However, over the past few days, the amount of Bitcoin held on the exchanges increased slightly, now sitting at 2.024 million BTC.