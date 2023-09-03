According to Odaily, Hong Kong police have cracked down on a fraud group that used London gold and virtual currency investments as a cover to launder over HK$320 million in the past year. The scammers promoted these investment projects through cold calls, luring victims into participating. Once deceived, victims would be asked to provide cash or transfer funds to specific accounts, which were part of a virtual trading platform unrelated to actual London gold and virtual currency markets.

Chief Inspector Duan Yuk-heng of the Crime Unit of Hong Kong's East Kowloon Region revealed that the group used 50 shell companies and puppet accounts to facilitate their money laundering scheme. Hong Kong police have arrested 19 men and women on suspicion of "money laundering" and "conspiracy to defraud" in connection to the case.

