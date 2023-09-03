According to Odaily, The French National Committee for Freedom of Information (CNIL) has conducted an inspection at the Worldcoin Paris office this week. CNIL serves as an independent authority in France, ensuring data privacy laws apply to the collection, storage, and use of personal information.

In July, CNIL announced it was investigating Worldcoin, primarily due to concerns about the legitimacy of the company's biometric data. Several national agencies have initiated probes into Worldcoin, including the German financial regulator Bafin, the German Bavarian State Data Protection Supervision Office, the French CNIL, the British Information Commissioner's Office, the Argentine Data Protection Authority (AAIP), and the Kenya Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC).

