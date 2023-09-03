According to Odaily, this major banks in El Salvador, Agrícola and Cuscatlán, have started accepting Bitcoin payments for loans. This development comes after local Bitcoin mining startup Volcano Energy revealed that the banks would convert the cryptocurrency into fiat currency for transaction purposes.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
El Salvador's Major Banks Agrícola and Cuscatlán Accept Bitcoin Payments for Loans
2023-09-03 06:19
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top