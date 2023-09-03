Data from CoinGecko indicates that the total trading volume of the crypto market on September 2 registered at $42.29 billion, marking a single-day decrease of around 1.9% compared to $43.13 billion on September 1, as reported by BlockBeats news.
Crypto Market Sees 1.9% Single-Day Decrease in Trading Volume
2023-09-03 07:21
