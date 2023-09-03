Crypto Market Financing Down 57% YoY in August 2023, Totals $662 Million

Data from RootData shows that the crypto market's financing amount in August 2023 was $662 million, a significant decrease of 57% from August 2022 ($1.540 billion). However, the figure marks a 20% increase from July 2023 ($549 million). The number of financings in August also decreased by 45% year-on-year, totaling 73.

The top three financings for August 2023 were:

1. Fintech company Ramp, which raised $300 million at a post-money valuation of $5.8 billion;

2. Crypto financial services company BitGo, completing a $100 million financing at a valuation of $1.75 billion;

3. Full-chain interoperable Layer 1 network, ZetaChain, raising $27 million in equity financing.

