Dojo Dujoor, a core contributor to Pact, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Algorand ecosystem, has announced his resignation and expressed concerns about the future of the DeFi ecosystem on the Algorand blockchain. According to Dojo Dujoor, additional investment could not be secured to extend the project's development cycle, with investors deeming native projects on the Algorand chain as "currently uninvestable."

This news follows Algofi's decision, announced in July 2023, to gradually cease operations as the largest DeFi protocol within the Algorand ecosystem. Algofi's team explained that the protocol would enter a "cash-only mode." The platform's digital asset lending market collateralization factor would be reduced during its closure process, expected to span several months, allowing liquidity to migrate to other protocols.

