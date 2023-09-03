According to Cointelegraph, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood recently shared her bullish perspective on the intersection of Bitcoin and artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the potential transformative impact on various industries and the overall economy. Wood's optimism is supported by an ARK Invest research document titled "Investing In Artificial Intelligence: Where Will Equity Values Surface?," indicating the company is assessing AI's significance within investment strategies.

Throughout the years, Wood has invested in numerous AI-related stocks, showcasing her conviction in the emerging technology. Wood's passion for Bitcoin is evident in ARK's efforts toward a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and substantial holdings in digital asset companies, Coinbase and Robinhood. ARK Disruptive Innovation ETF, dedicated to AI and other groundbreaking technologies, has outperformed the Nasdaq 100 Index with a significant mid-year profit of 41.2%.

Wood's insights, along with ARK's research, highlight the growing role of AI in investments and how the merging of Bitcoin and AI technologies could revolutionize corporate operations, affecting productivity and costs dynamics. As investors explore new sources of growth, Wood's focus on Bitcoin and AI convergence could signal a promising avenue for future investment opportunities.