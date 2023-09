According to BlockBeats news: On September 3, the BitVol Index, introduced by financial index firm T3 Index and Bitcoin options trading platform LedgerX, saw a daily decrease of 1.85%, settling at 38.27. The BitVol Index measures the 30-day expected implied volatility derived from tradable Bitcoin options prices. As the index reflects market participants' views and expectations about future market conditions, it is considered to be closest to the true volatility at the time.