According to CoinEdition: The number of Bitcoin (BTC) holders has reached a staggering 48.5 million, exceeding Spain's population of 47.5 million, according to crypto analyst Ali. Despite the cryptocurrency's recent bearish trend, large investors or "whales" have been increasing their holdings. Over the last two weeks of August, investors holding at least 0.1% of the total Bitcoin supply added more than $1.5 billion to their BTC holdings, as per data from IntoTheBlock.

The optimism of these investors can be attributed to Grayscale Investments' recent victory over the SEC, which ruled in favor of converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into Bitcoin Spot ETFs. The court decision has bolstered investors' confidence and contributed to the uptick in Bitcoin holdings.