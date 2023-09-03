According to SlowMist monitoring, the cybercriminals behind the Bitbrowser attack, a platform often used by airdrop hunters, have transferred 236.27 ETH ($386,000) to the cryptocurrency mixer eXch. This amount represents 70.6% of the total funds stolen. Bitbrowser had previously announced that their server data cache had been compromised in a hacking incident.
Bitbrowser Attackers Transfer 70.6% of Stolen Funds to Mixer eXch
2023-09-03 06:37
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
