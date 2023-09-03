The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,763 and $25,988 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,930, up by 0.49%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UNFI, AGLD, and NMR, up by 28%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1634.04 (+0.04%)
BNB: $214.4 (+0.05%)
XRP: $0.5028 (+1.25%)
ADA: $0.255 (+0.00%)
DOGE: $0.06345 (+0.13%)
SOL: $19.47 (-0.61%)
TRX: $0.07693 (+0.55%)
DOT: $4.28 (+0.71%)
MATIC: $0.5421 (-0.02%)
LTC: $64.42 (+1.19%)
Top gainers on Binance: