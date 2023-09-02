Crypto tracking platform Whale Alert has reported a transfer of 66,666,659 XRP, worth approximately $33,065,809, from Binance to an unknown wallet, sparking speculation about its impact on XRP's price. Additionally, Ripple has recently transferred substantial amounts of XRP into secure escrow accounts: 300,000,000 XRP and 500,000,000 XRP, respectively worth about $146,927,854 and $244,748,526.

These moves come amid Ripple's ongoing legal battle with the SEC. Ripple's legal representatives have issued a response to the SEC's appeal against a July ruling that XRP is not a security when sold to the general public. Meanwhile, XRP has seen increased on-chain transactions and circulation, indicating a higher level of engagement in the ecosystem. As the path to a $1 XRP price remains uncertain, ecosystem-related events continue to influence the token's value and investor speculation.