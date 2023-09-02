According to recent research by Kaiko, Tether's USDT stablecoin experienced multiple instances of depreciation from its USD peg throughout August. Stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to specific assets, and their value can fluctuate during times of high market volatility. Tether has dealt with several pegging issues historically, often related to factors such as minimum redeemable amounts and the company's redemption fee.

A new metric called "depeg severity" has been introduced, which tracks stablecoin trading volumes. In response to the depegging events, Kaiko analyst Riyad Carey suggests that Tether should reconsider its redemption fee and minimum redeemable amount to improve stability. Carey also noted that USDT's consistent discount could erode trust if the issue persists, urging Tether to remove the redemption fee and minimum to resolve the problem.

