Robinhood has entered into a share repurchase agreement to buy back $605 million worth of shares from Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies. The company filed an 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to announce the agreement, purchasing over 55 million shares at a price of $10.96 each.

Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies had acquired the Robinhood shares in May 2022, filing for bankruptcy in February. Robinhood had previously announced its intention to purchase most or all of the 55 million remaining shares held by Emergent.

Prior to the share repurchase agreement, several parties had expressed interest in acquiring the shares, with Bankman-Fried initially attempting to retain control. Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick expressed satisfaction with the acquisition, looking forward to executing growth plans for the company's customers and shareholders.