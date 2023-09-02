According to Coindesk: Ripple has countered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) motion to appeal a federal judge's ruling from July, stating that the SEC has not provided sufficient grounds for an appeals court to intervene. In the ongoing legal battle, the SEC is seeking approval to appeal a ruling that deemed Ripple's programmatic sales of XRP did not violate securities law.

Ripple maintains that the July ruling did not present a controlling question of law, and the SEC has failed to demonstrate that an appeal would result in a more expedient resolution to the overall case. The disagreement lies in the assessment of whether Ripple violated federal securities laws when selling XRP to institutional investors and making it available to retail investors on exchanges.

The SEC has until September 8 to file a response to Ripple's recent claims. With significant differences in the factual basis for each case, Ripple believes an appeal is unlikely to alter the outcome of the ongoing court case.