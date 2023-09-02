MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen has proposed to build the decentralized finance project's native chain, "NewChain," using a forked Solana codebase instead of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). NewChain is a part of the MakerDAO "Endgame" upgrade's fifth and final phase, which is expected to take approximately three years to complete and will result in the full re-implementation of the Maker protocol into a new blockchain.

Christensen outlined three key reasons for choosing Solana's codebase for NewChain: its technical quality, highly optimized design for efficient blockchain operation; its resilience, as proven by surviving the FTX blowup and other challenges; and the ability to follow existing examples of Solana codebase forks adapted as appchains. While the EVM is crucial for user-facing development, it doesn't suit MakerDAO's specific backend requirements for NewChain, which will serve as the backend for governance security and SubDAO tokenomics.