According to The Block: In a recent filing from the FTX debtors, it was disclosed that funds from Alameda Research, the trading firm mainly owned by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, were used for internal cash payments to executives and direct transfers to the American Yacht Group. The list included over $900 million in transfers to Bankman-Fried labeled as "Cash Payment," $15.5 million in cash transfers, and a $3.5 million transfer to ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison.

Additionally, the filing indicated a $2.5 million payout to the American Yacht Group for a yacht purchased on behalf of former Alameda co-CEO Samuel Trabucco. Trabucco announced he had bought a boat shortly before resigning from the company a few months prior to its collapse, with Ellison wishing him well at the time.

