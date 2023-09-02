According to The Block: Venture funding for crypto and web3 startups in August fell to its lowest point in over two years, with venture capitalists investing less than $500 million in the sector. According to data from The Block Research, this marks the fourth consecutive month of declining venture funding in the cryptocurrency space, reaching the lowest level since January 2021.

Tom Schmidt, managing partner at crypto VC firm Dragonfly, attributed the downturn to venture capitalists becoming more cautious in deployment and seeking higher-quality investment opportunities. The decline in funding is not exclusive to crypto, as venture investment fell dramatically across multiple sectors, except for a few thriving areas like artificial intelligence.

Despite the overall decline, some later-stage funding rounds managed to defy the trend, with BitGo raising $100 million in August and Worldcoin developer Tools For Humanity and EigenLayer raising $115 million and $50 million, respectively. However, the Block Research predicts that venture funding in the sector is likely to fall short of $2.5 billion in the third quarter, marking the worst performance since Q4 2020.

