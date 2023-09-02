Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 39. The level is Fear.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 39 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Fear” segment. This signifies a high level of pessimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the Greed level has a significant decrease from 40 to 39. Throughout the previous week, the index fluctuated between 38 and 39 indicating slightly increasing level of Greed in the market.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).















































