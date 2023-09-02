According to CoinDesk: Large Bitcoin (BTC) investors, known as "whales," have accumulated $1.5 billion worth of BTC during price fluctuations in the last two weeks of August. According to data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock, addresses holding at least 0.1% of the Bitcoin supply saw a significant increase in their holdings, as centralized exchange inflows remained near zero. This suggests organic buying demand, rather than just fund transfers to exchange addresses.

(IntoTheBlock)

The whale purchases occurred after BTC's price dropped below $26,000, the lowest since June. Accumulation continued following Grayscale's victory over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where a federal appeals court ordered a review of the denial to convert Grayscale's $14 billion Bitcoin Trust into a spot Bitcoin ETF. Despite market fluctuations, Lucas Outumuro, head of research at IntoTheBlock, said the accumulation indicates institutional investors' optimism regarding bitcoin as ETF decisions approach.

