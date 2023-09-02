According to Decrypt: Trading volumes for Bitcoin and Ethereum are heading towards their worst quarter in four years, with Bitcoin's spot trading volumes for the current quarter totaling $721.10 billion, according to CoinGecko data. Should September's volumes remain consistent with those in July and August, approximately $350 billion, the quarterly trading volumes will approach $1.05 trillion, marking the lowest quarter since Q1 2019.

Similarly, Ethereum's trading volumes exhibit the same pattern, and if September's volumes reach around $220 billion, its cumulative quarterly trading volume will be just above $650 billion, a level last seen in 2019. A CoinGecko report revealed that spot trading volumes for the entire crypto market on centralized crypto exchanges decreased by 43% in Q2 2022, and Genesis Trading suggests that derivatives will play a significant role in the future growth of crypto volume.