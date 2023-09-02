The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -3.42% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,334 and $26,156 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,803, down by -0.85%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NMR, ID, and PHA, up by 51%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: