The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -3.42% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,334 and $26,156 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,803, down by -0.85%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include NMR, ID, and PHA, up by 51%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
ETH: $1633.38 (-0.79%)
BNB: $214.4 (-0.28%)
XRP: $0.4966 (-1.76%)
ADA: $0.255 (-0.62%)
DOGE: $0.06338 (-0.60%)
SOL: $19.6 (-1.41%)
TRX: $0.07652 (-0.75%)
DOT: $4.25 (-0.28%)
MATIC: $0.5421 (-1.26%)
LTC: $63.66 (-0.31%)
Top gainers on Binance: