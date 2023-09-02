Binance Futures has announced adjustments to their leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M CYBERUSDT Perpetual Contract, effective from 2023-09-02 10:30 (UTC). Existing positions opened before the update will be affected and users are advised to adjust their positions and leverage to avoid potential liquidations.

The new leverage and margin tiers are as follows:

1. 7-8x leverage with positions ranging from 0 to 5,000 USDT, maintaining a 2.50% margin rate.

2. 6x leverage with positions ranging from 5,000 to 200,000 USDT, maintaining a 5.00% margin rate.

3. 5x leverage with positions ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 USDT, maintaining a 10.00% margin rate.

4. 3-4x leverage with positions ranging from 500,000 to 1,000,000 USDT, maintaining a 12.50% margin rate.

5. 2x leverage with positions ranging from 1,000,000 to 3,000,000 USDT, maintaining a 25.00% margin rate.

6. 1x leverage with positions ranging from 3,000,000 to 3,500,000 USDT, maintaining a 50.00% margin rate.

These changes aim to optimize the platform's risk management system and protect users trading in the futures market.

