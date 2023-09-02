Binance Futures has announced changes to leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M NMRUSDT Perpetual Contract, effective from 2023-09-02 16:30 (UTC). Existing positions opened before the update will be affected, and users are advised to adjust their positions and leverage to avoid potential liquidations.

The updated leverage and margin tiers are as follows:

1. 8x leverage with positions ranging from 0 to 25,000 USDT, maintaining a 2.50% margin rate.

2. 6-7x leverage with positions ranging from 25,000 to 200,000 USDT, maintaining a 5.00% margin rate.

3. 5x leverage with positions between 200,000 and 500,000 USDT, maintaining a 10.00% margin rate.

4. 3-4x leverage with positions between 500,000 and 1,000,000 USDT, maintaining a 12.50% margin rate.

5. 2x leverage with positions between 1,000,000 and 3,000,000 USDT, maintaining a 25.00% margin rate.

6. 1x leverage with positions between 3,000,000 and 3,500,000 USDT, maintaining a 50.00% margin rate.



