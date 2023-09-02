According to Decrypt: The Base network has generated over $3.3 million in profit since its mainnet launch on August 9, benefiting from Coinbase's "onchain summer" campaign and activity surrounding crypto memes. Research from CoinGecko reveals Base was the swiftest layer-2 network to achieve 1 million addresses, reaching the milestone in just 11 days, compared to 303 and 191 days for Arbitrum and Optimism, respectively.

Cumulative profits for Base network activity. Source: Sea Launch/Dune.

Much of Base's activity centers on classic crypto themes, with meme coins and tokens like BALD, COIN, and BASED dominating attention this summer. Base has also attracted big brands like Coca-Cola, Showtime, and Atari. The network's cumulative revenue stands at $4.9 million since its launch, and Base holds $3.3 million after deducting fees for pushing activity to the Ethereum mainnet.