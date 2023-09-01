The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has experienced a 3% decrease within a 24-hour period, according to data from CoinGecko. The current total market value stands at US$1,091,078,152,262, reflecting the volatility and fluctuation often seen within the crypto market.
Total Crypto Market Capitalization Drops 3% in 24 Hours
2023-09-01 07:05
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
