The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the South Korean Financial Services Commission has issued a sanctions announcement against local crypto financial company Delio. The sanctions, imposed on August 31, order Delio to suspend its operations for three months, pay a fine of 1.896 billion won (roughly US$1.44 million), and terminate one of its executives.

The FIU cited Delio's violation of regulations as the reason for these sanctions. According to the regulator, Delio conducted transactions with undeclared virtual asset service providers (VASPs), failed to carry out a money laundering risk assessment before offering new goods and services, and neglected to perform customer identification and other obligatory duties.