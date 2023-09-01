According to Odaily, Shibarium's resurgence seems to have significantly impacted SHIB holdings on the Robinhood platform, according to data from Arkham Intelligence. As of now, Robinhood users hold a total of 34.134 trillion SHIB (approximately US$273 million), representing a 70.4% increase from the 20 trillion SHIB held on August 10.

In related news, Arkham has identified Robinhood as the owner of the fifth-largest ETH wallet, containing assets worth US$2.54 billion. The wallet address associated with Robinhood is 0x40B38765696e3d5d8d9d834D8AaD4bB6e418E489.