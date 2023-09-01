NFT God, who had $150,000 worth of digital assets stolen by Russian hackers nine months ago, has had a portion of their funds recovered by Binance's security team. NFT God, who had initially lost hope in recovering the funds, expressed gratitude and admiration for the dedicated efforts of Binance's team in tracking and retrieving the stolen assets.

The incident, which originally had a devastating impact on NFT God, eventually led to positive changes in their life. The pain from the event and the subsequent recovery of the stolen funds inspired NFT God to quit their job and start their own business, putting them on a new path towards their goals.

This remarkable story highlights the essential role played by security teams in cryptocurrency exchanges, bringing relief and renewed hope to users like NFT God who have experienced theft or loss of digital assets. The experience serves as a life lesson, illustrating that sometimes, people need to face adversity and hardship in order to grow stronger and ultimately succeed.