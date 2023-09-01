According to on-chain data analyst Tom Wan from 21.co, more than 43 million sDAI have been deposited in Aave, accounting for 5.7% of the total supply. Since the launch of the sDAI pool, the overall supply of sDAI has seen an increase of 5.9%, demonstrating the platform's growing popularity among users seeking decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.
Over 43 Million sDAI Deposited in Aave, Representing 5.7% of Total Supply
2023-09-01 08:30
