The crypto community is supporting relief efforts for victims of the Maui wildfires. Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have set up the People's Fund of Maui, which directly provides financial aid to those impacted by the disaster. The fund accepts donations in both fiat and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin.

In August 2023, wildfires tore through the island of Maui, burning over 2,500 acres and causing significant property and personal losses. The People's Fund of Maui ensures that 100% of donations go to the victims, providing displaced adults with $1,200 per month to help them recover. By allowing survivors to choose how they allocate their funds, Oprah intends to empower them to make their own decisions on the road back to normalcy.

In addition to celebrity-backed initiatives, disaster relief organization All Hands and Hearts has been collecting crypto and fiat donations to support Maui residents affected by the wildfires. The crypto industry's involvement exemplifies its greater capacity for aiding communities in need worldwide.

