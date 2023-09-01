According to CoinDesk: Digital asset financial services firm HashKey Capital is launching a Hong Kong-regulated fund that aims to invest significantly in altcoins, according to Reuters. The fund will allocate less than half of its investments to the two largest cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether, to emphasize smaller cap assets.

Jupiter Zheng, the fund's portfolio manager, revealed that the investment strategy is intended to diversify allocations. The fund, which recently opened for business, has already drawn interest from high-net-worth individuals and investment firms catering to wealthy Asian families. Singapore-based HashKey Capital established the $100 million digital asset fund after Hong Kong implemented a digital asset regulatory framework, helping it regain status as a global crypto hub.

