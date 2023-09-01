Grayscale's GBTC fund experienced a significant increase in assets under management (AUM), adding US$1.17 billion within two days following their court victory on August 29-30, according to data from CCData. This significant boost represents a 7.20% increase, bringing Grayscale's total AUM to US$17.4 billion.
