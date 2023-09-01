According to Odaily: DeFi lending agreement Exactly Protocol suffered a hacking attack on August 18, leading to losses of over $7.6 million. According to a post-attack analysis report, the primary cause of the vulnerability was a weakness in the DebtManager peripheral contract. Two attackers, one main attacker and an imitator, were involved in the incident, affecting 117 accounts with a total reported loss of $7,612,038. The top 10 affected accounts accounted for 84% of the total loss.

Exactly Protocol has announced collaboration with ABDK to conduct formal audits of all protocols and peripheral contracts used in their Web App. Following the audit, the protocol and relevant functions will be re-launched in September.