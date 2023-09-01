In a recent AMA, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed concerns and misinformation, emphasizing that Binance is not FTX, and the company remains debt-free while holding users' assets on a one-to-one basis. CZ acknowledged that FUD has provided opportunities for the company to prove itself and become stronger. Despite scrutiny, Binance continues to be the largest crypto exchange by a considerable margin. CZ also highlighted the company's investments in compliance talent and stressed its commitment to staying ahead in terms of regulatory compliance and scrutiny.
CZ: FUD Gave US The Opportunity To Prove Ourselves
2023-09-01 12:00
