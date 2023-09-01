During a recent AMA session on Twitter, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) highlighted the varying need for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption worldwide. He mentioned that less developed countries, which often lack robust banking systems and where mobile adoption rates are low, can greatly benefit from access to blockchain and cryptocurrency via mobile phones. CZ also emphasized that the voices of these countries are often less heard in global discussions.

CZ stressed that every country should adopt platforms that offer crypto-based financial services and that smarter leaders will make adaptive decisions regarding cryptocurrency. In a world of constant change and instability, CZ believes that mathematically guaranteed systems like blockchain and crypto can offer a more reliable option for financial stability.

