In his twitter AMA, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed the differences between Binance's licences in Bahrain and Dubai. CZ explained that the two markets are distinct due to different levels of development and regulatory frameworks for virtual assets. He shared that Binance has spent the last two years focused on compliance, while acknowledging that obtaining bank support requires additional efforts.

CZ praised the responsiveness and thoroughness of the three regions, emphasizing the importance of fast communication for effective cooperation.