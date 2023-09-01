During a recent AMA session, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared his views on the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). CZ emphasized that DeFi is undoubtedly the future in his view. He acknowledged that DeFi's trading volume has significantly grown, exceeding centralized exchange platforms and predicted that DeFi would ultimately surpass centralized finance (CeFi). CZ believes that increased decentralization will only benefit the industry in the long run.

