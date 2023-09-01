According to Cointelegraph: As the digital asset landscape continues to grow, cybersecurity firm CertiK reported that nearly $1 billion was lost to flash loan attacks, exit scams, and exploits as of August 2023. In total, malicious actors stole more than $45 million in digital assets in August alone, bringing the year-to-date (YTD) losses to $997 million, according to the report.

CertiK's analysis found that exit scams accounted for around $26 million, flash loan attacks took $6.4 million, and exploits caused a loss of $13.5 million in August. Some of the major incidents contributing to the total amount lost include the Zunami Protocol attack, Exactly Protocol exploit and the PEPE withdrawal incident. So far in 2023, the losses from these activities consist of approximately $261 million from flash loan attacks, over $137 million from exit scams, and more than $596 million from exploits. Although losses for August remain high, they are significantly lower than the $486 million recorded in July, which included the major Multichain exploit.



