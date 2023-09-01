According to CoinDesk: Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Capital (GGC) is facing accusations from creditors, including Gemini, of vote-buying to manipulate the bankruptcy process surrounding a proposed $175 million deal with defunct exchange FTX. As GGC seeks to finalize its wind-up after filing for bankruptcy in January, creditors claim the company is attempting to manipulate the voting process in its favor. The allegations add further complications for Genesis as it tries to resolve its affairs and return money to former customers.

While the bankruptcy plans are required to be voted on by creditors based on their claims, critics assert that Genesis is essentially engaging in ballot-stuffing. A hearing to consider the Genesis-FTX deal is scheduled for September 6 in the Southern District of New York.

