According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies retreated, erasing all weekly gains as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed decisions on key ETF applications. Bitcoin slid below $26,000, while major tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Ether (ETH) also experienced losses. Only Tron (TRX) and Toncoin (TON) were up more than 1% each without any immediate catalysts.

Late Thursday, the SEC announced it had delayed until October any decisions on spot bitcoin ETF applications filed by BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco Galaxy, Wise Origin, VanEck, Bitwise, and Valkyrie Digital Assets earlier this year. This comes after a U.S. federal court recently ordered the SEC to vacate its rejection of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's (GBTC) bid to convert into an exchange-traded fund, potentially opening the door for a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

